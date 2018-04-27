Do you have Amazon Prime? A Big Change Ahead

In this April 12, 2018 photo, A Prime Wardrobe box is displayed in New York. Amazon hopes to turn your home into a fitting room, after shipping you a box of fashions to try on before paying. It sounds a lot like Stitch Fix, Trunk Club or other services that send clothing in a box. But there are differences: There are no stylists with Prime Wardrobe, so you’ll have to pick out your own shirts or skirts. It’s not a subscription, so there’s no monthly commitment or additional fees, although you need to be a Prime member. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Amazon To Increase Price Of Annual Prime Plan – Get ready to shell out more for Amazon perks.

Amazon is increasing the cost of its annual Prime plan. As of May 11th, the company will raise the price of the annual Prime membership from 99-dollars to 119-dollars. Amazon’s CFO says the increase is due to the service’s increasing costs. Amazon Prime has over 100-million members around the globe. Existing Prime members will have until June 16th to renew their memberships at the current 99-dollar-price.

The company is taking a big gamble considering how much they are going over the psychologically significant 100-dollar mark. We’ll know shortly after the change how people really feel.