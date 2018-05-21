Do You Hear “Brainstorm” or “Green Needle”?

Yanny and Laurel are SO May 16th.

If you’re bored with the Yanny/Laurel debate, there’s a new audio illusion floating around . . . that either says “brainstorm” or “green needle.”

And here’s the crazier part: The person who made the clip says you can influence which one you hear by which word you THINK about.

And that was TRUE . . . when I thought “brainstorm” I heard “brainstorm,” when I thought “green needle,” I heard “green needle.”

Take a Listen… But think “Brainstorm”

Listen again…but think, “green needle”

Crazy fun.