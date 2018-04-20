Do you know what 4/20 is??

Today is 4/20! For cannabis enthusiasts, 4/20 – aka April 20th – is a day to celebrate the cannabis plant, fight for a change in drug policy…or simply kick back and relax with friends. But where does it come from…what does it mean? Some say the origin story of ‘420’ comes from:
- The number of chemical compounds in cannabis;
- A mythical 4:20pm tea time in Holland;
- Others have stated that it coincides with Bob Marley’s birthdate, or the death dates of Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix or Janis Joplin. It has also been explained as a police code for cannabis use.
All of these are false
According to Chris Conrad, curator of the Oaksterdam Cannabis Museum in Oakland, California, 420 started as a secret code among high schoolers in the early 1970s. It has to do with a group of athletes at San Rafael High School in Marin County, California…who planned to meet at their school’s Louis Pasteur statue after their team practices were over, at – you guessed it – 4:20pm.