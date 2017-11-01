Do you remember HoJo’s?

…That would be Howard Johnson’s. Why do I bring it up? Well, today is National Fried Clam Day of course!

Here’s the story:

November 1st is National Deep Fried Clams Day! A wise man once said: “Fried clams to New England are what barbecue is to the South.” Growing by the millions in Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain, these little beauties are great in a pasta, soup or when fried, a Po’ boy – or all on their own fried deliciousness. On their own, clams are low in cholesterol and fat, however, when fried they absorb cooking fat.

Who first knew when to crack clamshells and fry what’s inside? That’s when we head north. Back in 1865 fried clams were found on the menu of the Parker House hotel restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts. In other words, fried clams have been served and enjoyed for more than 140 years.

The modern deep fried, breaded version of clams is credited to Lawrence Henry “Chubby” Woodman of Essex, Massachusetts. It is believed that his first batch was cooked on July 3rd, 1916 in his small roadside restaurant, now Woodman’s of Essex.

It was later on that Thomas Soffron of Soffron Brothers Clam Co., based in Ipswich, Massachusetts, created clam strips, which are made from the “foot” of hard-shelled sea clams. Soffron sold these to Howard Johnson’s in an exclusive deal and as the chain expanded, they became popular throughout the country.