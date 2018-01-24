Do You Stop to Pick THIS Up?

Pennies are basically useless at this point . . . if you have one in your house, it almost counts as “clutter” more than it counts as “money.” But DAMN, we’ll still stop in our tracks if we see one.

According to a new survey, 56% of Americans say they’ll stop to pick up a penny if they see one on the street.

And it doesn’t even matter how much money you make. People who make over $80,000-a-year are just a tiny bit less likely to stop for a penny than people who make less than $40,000.

Now . . . SOME of us have higher standards.

11% of people say they’ll only stop for a nickel . . . 6% for a dime . . . 14% for a quarter . . . and 6% won’t stop to pick up ANY coin in the street.