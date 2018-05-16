Do you Vacation at the Outer Banks? Here’s a Warning!

If you are planning to head to the Outer Banks this summer be prepared for Rattlesnakes. This is a warning issued by the National Park Service. In a post on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page, the park service said most snake encounters occur between the months of April and October when snakes and humans are most likely to be outdoors. The post went on to say “Generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes strike when threatened or deliberately provoked, but given room they will retreat”.

The park service included the following tips to avoid interactions with snakes:

When hiking, stick to well used trails

Avoid tall grass, weeds, and heavy underbrush where snakes may hide during the day

Look at your feet to watch where you step and do not put your foot in or near a crevice where you cannot see

Do not step or put your hands where you cannot see, and avoid wandering around in the dark

If a fallen tree or large rock is in your path, step up to it instead of over it, as there might be a snake on the other side

Avoid approaching any snake you cannot positively identify as a safe species

If you hear a warning rattle, move away from the area and do not make any sudden or threatening movements in the direction of the snake

Last summer, a couple posted pictures and video of a rattlesnake that washed ashore on a beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina.