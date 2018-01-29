Doctor Says Is a Universal Flu Vaccine May Be Coming Soon

Dr. Donald Bucklin,Regional Medical Director for U.S. HealthWorks, will speak to Gary Rivers this morning at 11am.

In the midst of the U.S. battling one of its toughest flu seasons in years, there is good news on the horizon: the possible creation of a universal flu vaccine.

Scientists at UCLA said late last week they have tested the vaccine “candidate” in animals with positive results.

Scientists hope to develop a vaccine with robust, long-lasting protection against multiple subtypes of flu, rather than a select few.