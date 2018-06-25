Does Your Boss Dicourage Your Lunch Break?

Bobby Albert, Workplace Specialist, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday Morning… His topic? Why some workers today are feeling that they shouldn’t take a lunch break.

Are you a victim of “lunch break shaming”?

A recent study found that many North American workers are forgoing their lunch breaks out of fear of how they will be perceived.

The survey found that 38 percent of employees don’t feel encouraged to take a lunch break and nearly 20 percent are concerned their bosses won’t think they are working hard enough if they take a regular lunch break.

That leaves 13 percent worrying their coworkers would judge them.

It appears that perception could be reality because the study also found that 34 percent of bosses actually consider how often employees take lunch breaks when evaluating their lunch performance and 22 percent think employees who take regular lunch breaks are less hardworking.

Ninety percent of those surveyed, however, said lunch breaks help them feel refreshed and help with productivity and 81 percent of those who take daily lunch breaks have a strong desire to be active members of their company.

Do you eat lunch at your desk while doing work just so your boss won’t judge you?

Is your boss a clock watcher who keeps score when your lunch hour lasts longer than 60 minutes?

Bobby Albert is a workplace culture expert and the author of the new book Principled Profits: Outward Success Is an Inside Job.