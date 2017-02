PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 21, 2017) – Don’t plan on taking you canine out to the dog park at the Veterans Community Park off Schneider’s Street for the next couple months.

The Plain Township Parks Department has closed it for spring maintenance early, and due to the soft wet ground.

Trustee Scott Haws says they will be seeding, fertilizing and putting growth blankets down on the turf at the park.

Haws says they are targeting the first week of May for a reopening.