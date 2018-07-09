Dog Saved on Airplane

Airlines have been getting a lot of heat over the bad treatment of animals in recent months, but now, JetBlue crew members are being hailed as heroes after saving a French bulldog on a flight.

Three-year-old French bulldog Darcy was onboard a flight from Florida to Massachusetts when she started having breathing problems. Darcy’s humans say her tongue turned blue and she showed signs of distress. That’s when JetBlue crewmembers Renaud and Diane provided the owner with an oxygen mask for Darcy.

Within minutes of having the mask on her face, Darcy became more alert. Darcy’s owners Michelle and Steven Burt are forever grateful to the crew. “She’s home, happy and chasing squirrels,” Michele notes. “She’s doing great.”

