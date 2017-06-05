Dogs Given Meatballs with Nails

A postal worker in Alabama was just arrested for feeding meatballs to dogs on her route . . . that had NAILS inside. She could get up to 10 years in prison for felony cruelty to animals.

47-year-old Susanna Burhans is a mail carrier for the USPS in a northern Alabama city called New Hope. And she was arrested for feeding meatballs to dogs on her route . . . that she’d filled with NAILS. The cops started investigating two weeks ago when a guy found one of the nail-filled meatballs on his lawn near his mailbox . . . and his dog started acting sick. He took his dog to the vet, they found nails in her stomach, and the guy called the cops. They traced the meatballs to Susanna and they arrested her last week. They’re not sure how many other dogs she fed nails to, but the police suspect there’s at least one more. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals and she could get up to 10 YEARS in prison.

