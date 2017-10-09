Dogs Help!

Dogs from the K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries have been comforting survivors in Vegas since the day after the shooting.

Therapy dogs like these are commonly used to calm people after a stressful situation or event. And that’s exactly what they’ve been doing for folks in Vegas.

“These dogs are unconditional, confidential, and safe,” explains Tim Hetzner, founder of K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries. “Dogs have an incredible sense of when somebody is hurting. They’ll just come up and lay themselves into somebody’s lap.” And sometimes that’s exactly what someone needs.

Source: Cosmopolitan