Dogs Help!

The LCC-K9 comfort dogs are part of an elite unit of extra cuddly pooches from the K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries and they’ve been working overtime in Las Vegas since the day after the deadly shooting there. These special dogs have been comforting survivors in hospitals, at hotels, and at candlelight vigils all week.
“These dogs are unconditional, confidential, and safe,” explains Tim Hetzner, founder of K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries. “Dogs have an incredible sense of when somebody is hurting. They’ll just come up and lay themselves into somebody’s lap.” And sometimes that’s exactly what someone needs.
Source: Cosmopolitan