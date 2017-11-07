Dogs Teach Kids to Read

Some elementary school students in Madison, Wisconsin are becoming better readers thanks to a few furry friends. Therapy dogs, like Hannah, a 10-year-old golden retriever, come to the schools and hang out in classrooms, accepting pets from the kids as they practice reading out loud.
Students are motivated to work harder to earn the reward of reading to the dogs and they get a confidence boost as they get better at reading. “It’s often the ones who are high-risk kids that really bond with the dog,” explains Adrienne Pressman, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. “Even my most reluctant readers are willing to read orally to the dog. They really work hard for that time to be able to read to the dog. It really turns around some sad kids.”
Source: US News and World Report