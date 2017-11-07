Dogs Teach Kids to Read

The therapy dogs are part motivational tool, part security blanket for the students. The dogs are family pets that get training with their owners to become certified and they’re friendly and obedient, making the little readers feel relaxed and comfortable as they focus on their reading skills.

Students are motivated to work harder to earn the reward of reading to the dogs and they get a confidence boost as they get better at reading. “It’s often the ones who are high-risk kids that really bond with the dog,” explains Adrienne Pressman, a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. “Even my most reluctant readers are willing to read orally to the dog. They really work hard for that time to be able to read to the dog. It really turns around some sad kids.”

Source: US News and World Report