Double Homicide Suspect Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 30, 2017) – The suspect in a double homicide in Canton from last summer is facing new charges.

A grand jury has indicted 21-year old Isaiah Sanders on two counts of murder, felonious assault and other charges for the August 30 shooting deaths of Joshua Weatherspoon and Eryc Higgins in a home on Midway Avenue NE.

Sanders turned himself in to his parole officer in Atlanta a week after the shootings.

He’s being held in the Stark County Jail on $1-million bond. He has arraignment set in Stark County Common Pleas Court Friday.

Isaiah Sanders. (courtesy Canton police)