Ryan Humbert sat in for Gary Rivers on Thursday. He had a jam packed show, which included a discussion about the Downtown Akron Partnership High Arts Festival with Kelli Fetter & Sharon Gillberg. The goal of the High Arts Festival is to invite visual artists, musicians, filmmakers and literary artists to showcase their craft among their peers and public in downtown Akron venues. The hope is to inspire imagination.

Find out more here: https://higharts.org/