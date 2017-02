CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 13, 2017) – Downtown Canton’s five security cameras should be installed and operational by the end of next week.

The cameras will continuously record activity in two different directions.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says no one will actively view the video, but it will be saved for 30 days.

The video can be used in crime and accident investigations.

The mayor says the downtown is safe, and this makes it safer.