Downtown Ice Rink Closing

(Photo by Joe Albert) The Hall of Fame City Ice Rink 2016-2017 season will close due to the upcoming stretch of warm weather after Presidents Day, February 20, 2017. The initial closing date was slated to be February 28, 2017 but due to the unseasonably warm weather expected for the next ten days, the date has been moved up by one week. The ice rink initially opened on December 1, 2016 after a seven year hiatus. The Hall of Fame City Ice Rink brought community members of all ages together. The ice rink’s oldest visitor was a gentleman 98 years of age and the youngest visitor was five months old, pushed in a little silver sleigh. The ice rink was even the setting of an accepted marriage proposal.