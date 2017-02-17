Downtown Ice Rink to Return

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 17, 2017) – Did you enjoy having the Hall of Fame City Ice Rink open again this season downtown after a seven year hiatus?

You’re in luck. Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’ll definitely be back next winter.

Bernabei is very pleased by the return of the rink now that the season is about done.

As of this week, they recorded over 4,200 skate rentals for the season. That doesn’t include all the visitors who brought their own skates.

Don’t forget this is the last weekend to get to skate there.

It’s closing after President’s Day, because of the warmer weather, which is only a week earlier than originally planned.