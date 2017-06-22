Draft Day: The Best Movie Stars Draft

1480 WHBC’s Kenny & JT Show Best Movie Stars Draft
These are the final casts for the most epic movie, as decided by Kenny Roda, JT, Hoss (Formerly Known as Intern Chris), and most importantly YOU the Listeners.
|Round
|Kenny
|JT
|Hoss
|Callers
|1
|The Rock
|Leonardo Dicaprio
|Tom Hanks
|Gene Hackman
|2
|Emma Stone
|Jennifer Lawrence
|Mark Wahlberg
|Will Smith
|3
|Bradly Cooper
|Tom Cruise
|Margot Robbie
|Angelina Jolie
|4
|Scarlet Johansson
|Denzel Washington
|Ryan Reynolds
|Matt Damon
|5
|Kevin Spacey
|John Goodman
|Mila Kunis
|Meryl Streep
|6
|Jennifer Aniston
|Brad Pitt
|Chris Hemsworth
|Sharon Stone
|7
|Jessica Chastain
|Rutger Hauer
|Kevin Costner
|Steven Seagal
|8
|Will Ferrell
|Melissa McCarthy
|Johnny Depp
|Matthew McConaughey
|9
|Jack Nicholson
|Christopher Lloyd
|Robert De Nero
|Dolph Lundgren
|10
|Kate Beckinsale
|Eric Roberts
|Morgan Freemen
|Sandra Bullock
|11
|Christopher Walken
|Nicolas Cage
|Anna Kendrick
|Randy Quaid
|12
|Arnold Schwarzenegger
|Rick Moranis
|Bill Murray
|Marissa Tomei