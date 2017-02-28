Drain Cleaner Fumes Send 13 to the Hospital at VXI

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 28, 2017) – 13 people at VXI Global Solutions at the corner of Cleveland Ave and 4th St NW had to go to the hospital to get checked out today.

Their complaints varied from dizziness to nausea after a maintenance worker poured a liquid drain cleaner down a clogged drain in the restroom, accidentally sending sulfuric acid fumes through the heating and cooling system in the early afternoon.

Canton Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Magee says there were no serious injuries.

They were able to ventilate the building and test the air quality to make sure it was ok before letting the employees back in about 3 PM.