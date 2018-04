CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police were able to arrest a city man wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday night, thanks to a man driving by.

The driver stopped to assist the officer, struggling while trying to arrest 22-year-old Alfred Medina in the 400 block of West Tusc, according to Stark County jail information.

The Good Samaritan was able to help get Medina on the ground.

Medina is now charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest on top of the earlier OVI and theft charges.