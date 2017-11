Carla Bailo, is Asst. VP for mobility research and business development at Ohio State U. She agreed to talk with Gary Rivers Monday morning about the future of transportation—and how it’s changing before our very eyes.

Bailo is a leading authority on where automobiles are going in the future. She’s helping coordinate OSU’s involvement as the primary research partner for Smart Columbus, a $140 million program to transform central Ohio into the nation’s premier transportation innovation region.