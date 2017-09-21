Drug Takeback Day is Saturday in Stark County

According to Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery’s Allison Esber, that organization is teaming up with Drug Free Stark County, the Opiate Task Force of Stark County and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Stark County Police Chiefs’ Association to get old, unused drugs out of area homes.

If you have expired or unused medication, you can get rid of it Saturday during Stark County’s Drug Take Back Day.

Police will be collecting prescription and over-the-counter medications – pills, gels and liquids – and syringes, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at sites around the county.

The county’s Drug Take Back Day has collected 28,494 pounds of unneeded or expired medication since 2010.

Disposing of unwanted medications during Drug Take Back Day or at one of the county’s 17 permanent drop boxes keeps them from being abused by others or harming the environment, said Allison Esber, systems initiatives manager for Stark MHAR.

Drug Take Back Day collection sites:

Alliance Community Hospital, 1900 S. Union Ave., Alliance

(Use parking lot in front of AIMM Orthopedics)

Aultman Hospital, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton

(Use Bedford Street Valet Circle)

Fairless High School, 11885 Navarre Road SW, Brewster

Hartville Police Department, 202 W. Maple St., Hartville

Jackson Township Safety Center, 7383 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township

Judge Eugene Fellmeth Safety Center, 1165 S. Locust St., Canal Fulton

Louisville Police Department, 1150 W. Main St., Louisville

Massillon Police Department, 2 James Duncan Plaza, Massillon

Mercy Medical Center, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton

Minerva Police Department, 209 N. Market St., Minerva

North Canton City Hall, 145 N. Main St., North Canton

(Enter parking lot off Ream Avenue NW for entrance to City Hall/Police Department)