Dueling Infrastructure Plans?

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 31, 2017) – It could be one area where Democrats and President Donald Trump find some common ground, though it’s uncertain they’ll agree on how to get it done. Both are pushing for massive plans to fix the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

State Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says any plan would have to be done right, benefiting Ohio workers.

Democrats have introduced a trillion dollar plan through direct federal spending.

Trump advisers have indicated his trillion dollar plan could be generated through issuing billions of dollars in tax credits to private investors. His official plan might not come until sometime in the spring.