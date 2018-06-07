Durant’s 43 Defeats and Demoralizes Cavs

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) passes the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (32) and another defender during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

The Cavaliers are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Warriors 110-102 Wednesday night and now trail the defending champs 3 games to none.

Golden State can wrap up the series on Friday night in Cleveland with a Game 4 victory.

Kevin Durant was the difference as he scored a game high 43 points and carried the load for the Warriors as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had off shooting nights, going a combined 7-27 from the field for just 21 points.

Steve Kerr’s bench came up big though, as Jordan Bell scored 10, Shaun Livingston 8 and Andre Iguodala, playing in his first Finals game this year due to injury, also added 8 points.

The Cavs, who led by as many as 13 in the first half could not sustain their effort for 48 minutes and it cost them again.

LeBron James recorded his 10th career NBA Finals triple/double totaling a team high 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Cleveland also got a nice effort from Rodney Hood off the bench with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Warriors.

The Cavs will try and avoid the sweep on Friday night, tip off is 9pm at The Q.