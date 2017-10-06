DWTS’s Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Phone Interview with Gary Rivers

Image: Courtesy, Dancing with the Stars

Two stars from the current season of “Dancing with the Stars” spoke to Gary Rivers Friday morning. A fun…and maybe awkward moment occurred when Gary introduced Jordan to his granddaughter, who’s had a crush on the star since his days on the Disney Channel Show, “Liv and Maddie”

ABOUT JORDAN FISHER

2016 was a breakout year for multi-talented artist Jordan Fisher, who saw success in TV, music, film and, most recently, Broadway. He recently played Doody in the Emmy-winning broadcast of “Grease LIVE”, starred in Broadway’s “Hamiliton”, and had his first his single, , “All About Us,” in 2016.

ABOUT LINDSAY ARNOLD