DWTS’s Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Phone Interview with Gary Rivers

Image: Courtesy, Dancing with the Stars
Two stars from the current season of “Dancing with the Stars” spoke to Gary Rivers Friday morning. A fun…and maybe awkward moment occurred when Gary introduced Jordan to his granddaughter, who’s had a crush on the star since his days on the Disney Channel Show, “Liv and Maddie”
ABOUT JORDAN FISHER
2016 was a breakout year for multi-talented artist Jordan Fisher, who saw success in TV, music, film and, most recently, Broadway. He recently played Doody in the Emmy-winning broadcast of “Grease LIVE”, starred in Broadway’s “Hamiliton”, and had his first his single, , “All About Us,” in 2016.
ABOUT LINDSAY ARNOLD
- This will mark Lindsay’s tenth season as a professional dancer on the show. Last season Lindsay danced her way into America’s hearts alongside 2-time World Series champion and former MLB player, David Ross. Lindsay and Grandpa Rossy, aka ‘Team Lady and the Gramps’ placed second in Season 24. Prior to “Dancing with the Stars,” Lindsay was a top four finalist and fan favorite on season 9 of FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance.”