Eagles Fly Past Patriots to Win super Bowl 52

Nick Foles threw for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns and also caught a 1 yard TD pass to earn Super Bowl 52 MVP honors, as Foles and the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 to give Philadelphia its first ever Super Bowl title and first NFL title since 1960.

Foles, the Eagles back up quarterback when the season started, was playing because starting QB Carson Wentz went down with an injury back in game 13 of the regular season. Foles becomes the first back up signal caller to step in and take over a team and lead them to a title since Tom Brady did it 16 years ago with the Patriots.

Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards and 3 touchdowns in a losing effort.