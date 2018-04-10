Early Voting for Primary Election Underway

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Early voting began Tuesday in Ohio.

In Stark County, you can vote at the Board of Elections office on Regent Avenue NE at Route 62 during their regular hours.

You can vote between regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are extended hours that kick in at the end of the month.

Also, if you requested an absentee ballot for the May 8th primary, those ballots are being sent out starting on Tuesday.

You can request an absentee ballot by mail or on their website.

Monday was the final day to register to vote in the primary election.