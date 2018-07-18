Early Voting Underway for ESC Safety and Mental Health Levy
By Jim Michaels
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 5:54 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Early voting is underway for the 1.49 mill Stark County ESC School Safety and Mental Health Levy.

The special election date is August 7th.

Chairman of the levy campaign committee Mike Howard says it may be a near-countywide tax request, but if it’s successful, funding will go to the property owner’s local school district.

Howard says 1.49 mills means a dollar per week increase on $100,000 in property valuation as set by the county auditor.

Just under a thousand poll workers are needed for the near-countywide special election.

You need to apply online if you want to work the election.

