The Earth is Flat? Ask Kyrie Irving!

KYRIE IRVING of the Cleveland Cavaliers is paid to play basketball, not solve the world’s problems. And that’s a good thing . . . because he believes the world is FLAT.

In a recent podcast with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, he said, quote, “If you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move . . .

“Can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets align, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these ‘planets’ and stuff like this.”

And he doubled down in an interview with ESPN, saying, quote, “I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”

(Here’s my challenge to Kyrie Irving and anyone else who thinks the Earth is flat: Send me a selfie from the edge.)

Meanwhile, DRAYMOND GREEN from Golden State isn’t convinced the Earth is round, either . . . while Kyrie’s teammate LEBRON JAMES jokingly asked Kyrie if the Earth is flat during an All-Star Weekend press conference.