EAST CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A lot of bottled water is being sold in and near East Canton on Friday.

That’s because the village of 1600 people has no water service.

Crews continue work, repairing a main waterline break at Wood Avenue and Center Street.

The mayor says the break at about 11 p.m. on Thursday drained the village’s water tank.

When water begins to flow again, a 24-hour boil notice will take effect.