East Canton Senior Katelyn Kennedy By Jon Bozeka | May 11, 2018 @ 5:48 PM Katelyn is a special kid with a great story, find out more about why she has the Hornets in a possible state title conversation. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kenny & Jon Recap The Cavs Game 4 Win Over Toronto LeBron James & Kevin Love After The Cavs Sweep The Raptors Raptors Stars DeMar DeRozan & Kyle Lowry After The Cavs Sweep Raptors Coach Dwane Casey On If LeBron Is The Difference Cavs Coach Ty Lue Following Raptors Sweep LeBron’s Buzzer Beater Wins It For Cavs