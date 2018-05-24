East Canton Softball Run Ends

East Canton fell to the Mohawk Lady Warriors 5-4 on Thursday on the final play of the game. The game was tied at four with the Lady Warriors batting in the bottom of the seventh when Madi Chester singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

East Canton lost despite out-hitting Mohawk ten to seven.

After the Lady Hornets scored one run in the top of the fifth, Mohawk answered with one of their own. East Canton scored when Lexi Betz singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Mohawk then answered when Tess Weinandy doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Hannah Jordan was the winning pitcher for the Lady Warriors. She allowed ten hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out six and walking zero.

Marisa Hall took the loss for East Canton. She surrendered five runs on seven hits over six and a third innings, striking out four and walking zero.

East Canton smacked one home run on the day. Cassy Wolfe had a dinger in the fourth inning. The Hornets end the season 20-6, Mohawk moves on with a record of 19-7. The Lady Warriors have won 11 straight games.

Listen back to the game below: