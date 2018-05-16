East Canton Softball Wins District Final

The East Canton Lady Hornets seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off grand slam at the end of the game to topple the Columbiana Clippers. The game was tied at one with East Canton batting in the bottom of the seventh when the DP Harley Mason homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring four runs.

East Canton knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the fifth inning. Catcher Kaley Steigerwald singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Marisa Hall earned the victory on the rubber for the Hornets. She lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and one run while striking out four and walking zero.

Marissa McDonough took the loss for Columbiana. She allowed eight hits and five runs over six and a third innings, striking out six and walking one.

East Canton socked one home run on the day. Mason had a four bagger in the seventh inning to win the game.

The Hornets totaled eight hits in the game. Mason and Steigerwald all had multiple hits for East Canton. Steigerwald and Mason each collected two hits to lead the Hornets

The Clippers racked up nine hits on the day. Maci Linhart and Taylor Ross all managed multiple hits for Clips. Columbiana didn’t commit a single error in the field.

East Canton is now 19-5, Columbiana finishes the year at 18-7.