Eat a Lemon for Charity?

Fresh lemons are seen in front of a Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK-GTR roadster at the Grand Prix Motors dealership, Wednesday, June 14, 2006, in Los Angeles. The roadster is one of only five ever built for which exotic car dealer Mark Johnston paid $1.7 million but was only driven 10 blocks before "dying." The car's rear engine cover has been removed for viewing. Johnston says the car was being driven for a prospective buyer when the oil pressure warning light came on and the car failed to shift gears properly. A company representative said replacing the engine is the best option, but the sellers refuse to pay for the replacement or refund Johnston's purchase price. He is suing manufacturer DaimlerChrysler AG, Mercedes-Benz USA and others. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral about four years ago, and raised $115 million to fight ALS. Now something called the “Lemon Face Challenge” is trying to do the same thing for another good cause . . .

You have to eat a lemon wedge and record yourself reacting to how sour it is. Then you challenge at least one other person to do it.

It’s a little easier than dumping a bucket of ice water over your head. But if you don’t want to do it, you’re supposed to donate to a group called Aubreigh’s Army to help fight DIPG.

DIPG is a type of brain cancer that attacks the brain stem. And it tends to affect little kids. (It stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.)

A bunch of players on the Dodgers did it on Friday . . . challenged the Diamondbacks to do it . . . and they posted their own video yesterday.

You can find out more on the Aubreigh’s Army Facebook page. And you can donate by searching for Aubreigh’s Army on YouCaring.com.