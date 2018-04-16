Eat a Lemon for Charity?

The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral about four years ago, and raised $115 million to fight ALS. Now something called the “Lemon Face Challenge” is trying to do the same thing for another good cause . . .
You have to eat a lemon wedge and record yourself reacting to how sour it is. Then you challenge at least one other person to do it.
It’s a little easier than dumping a bucket of ice water over your head. But if you don’t want to do it, you’re supposed to donate to a group called Aubreigh’s Army to help fight DIPG.
DIPG is a type of brain cancer that attacks the brain stem. And it tends to affect little kids. (It stands for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.)
A bunch of players on the Dodgers did it on Friday . . . challenged the Diamondbacks to do it . . . and they posted their own video yesterday.
You can find out more on the Aubreigh’s Army Facebook page. And you can donate by searching for Aubreigh’s Army on YouCaring.com.