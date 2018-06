EDITORIAL IN CAPS….THINK I’M FED UP?

EVEN THOUGH HE HAS WON 2 CY YOUNG AWARDS SHOULD WE BE NERVOUS ABOUT COREY KLUBER & THE TRIBE. CONSIDERING HOW THE TRIBE ACE HAS FIZZLED DOWN THE STRETCH THE LAST 2 SEASONS, IT’S FAIR TO PONDER. TWO OF HIS (KLUBER’S) LAST 3 STARTS HAVE BEEN LESS THAN STELLAR. A LOSS TO THE TWINS & OF COURSE LAST NIGHT IN ST LOUIS.

THE TRIBE, ALBEIT IN FIRST PLACE OF THE AL CENTRAL DIVISION STILL RESEMBLES A FEAST OR FAMINE FRANCHISE. ROSTER MOVES, TIMELY HITTING, STRANDING BASE RUNNERS, BULLPEN PROBLEMS, ETC. IV’E MADE IT QUITE CLEAR THAT I’M LESS THAN ENAMORED WITH THE PLAY OF JASON KIPNIS, BUT WHEN YOU PINCH HIT BRANDON GUYER????? WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME HE GOT A HIT? MIGHTY MITES? HE OF THE 1.60 BA. SHOULDA TURNED THE GAME OFF AFTER THE 2ND INNING WHEN KLUBER GOT KNOCKED OUT BUT PROLONGED MY AGONY UNTIL THE 4TH WHEN LINDOR COMMITTED ANOTHER ERROR TRIBE DOWN 8-2 (EVENTUALLY LOSING TO THE RED BIRDS 11-2) GOOD NIGHT! AS TOM HAMILTON WOULD SAY…BALL GAME!

SURE, IT’S A LONG SEASON BUT SINCE THE INDIANS ARE PLAYING ONE MORE IN MISSOURI TONIGHT…SHOW ME SOMETHING!…PUN INTENDED!