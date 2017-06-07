Educational Events Are Fun For Kids at McKinkley Museum

Two upcoming events for kids and adults were the topic of the day when curator Kim Kenny, of the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum joined Gary Rivers Wednesday morning.

The Civil War Camp For Kids is a week-long adventure.

The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is excited to offer this week long camp on June 12 to June 16 for students in grades 4-6. The camp will run from 9:00 AM-12:00 PM each day. Campers will immerse them self in the life of a Civil War soldier by experiencing tent setting, drilling and marching, civil war snacks, medicine and artillery. There will even be a visit from “President Lincoln”.

Tuition is $80 per student, $75 for members and covers all five days. Pre-paid reservations are required and space is limited. To sign up please call Chris at 330-455-7043.

“Mom, What’s That? THE EVENT!!!”

Join the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum for an intergenerational exploration of the new Keller Gallery exhibit – “Mom, What’s That?” The display gives kids a look back at gadgets that used to be plentiful across America — but are no longer necessary or have been replaced. Objects like rotary phones, typewriters, VCRs, and more.

There will be plenty of fun interactive activities for kids and their grownups. Breakfast sweets will be served.

Limited tickets available. Cost is $15 for a parent and one child, $5 for each additional child. Registration deadline is June 26. Pre-paid registration is required. Please call the Museum at 330-455-7043. The Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Drive NW in Canton.