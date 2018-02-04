Eight Will Make Up The Pro Football HOF Class Of 2018

(official press release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, OHIO – “Selection Saturday” resulted in eight “Heroes of the Game” earning election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall’s selection committee held its annual selection meeting today in Minnesota to elect the Class of 2018. The new class of Enshrinees was just announced on stage at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special that will air nationally tonight at 9 p.m. (ET and PT) on NBC. The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame include contributor Bobby Beathard, linebacker Robert Brazile, safety Brian Dawkins, guard Jerry Kramer, linebacker Ray Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, wide receiver Terrell Owens, and linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Today’s annual selection meeting in Bloomington, Minnesota capped a year-round selection process. The newly elected Hall of Famers were chosen from a list of 18 finalists who had been determined earlier by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee.

Representatives of the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche tabulated all votes during Saturday’s meeting.

The Class of 2018 will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the spectacular Enshrinement Ceremony held inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton on Saturday, Aug. 4. The Enshrinement Ceremony is the main event of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.

Contributor – Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo … 1966-67 Kansas City Chiefs, 1968-1971 Atlanta Falcons, 1972-77 Miami Dolphins, 1978-1988 Washington Redskins, 1990-99 San Diego Chargers

Noted for his adept eye for talent through a career that spanned more than three decades … Served as scout for Chiefs and Falcons before being named director of player personnel for Dolphins in 1972 … Integral part of Miami’s two Super Bowl teams … Became Redskins General Manager in 1978 … Masterful management of Washington roster to build Super Bowl champions … Often dealt first-round draft picks to acquire more talent … Used team’s first round draft pick just three times in 11 seasons … The Redskins’ Super Bowl XVII roster included 27 free agents signed by Beathard … Under his guidance, Redskins made five playoff appearances in six-season span including two Super Bowl titles (XVII and XXII) … Instantly created winning culture in San Diego after Chargers named him General Manager in 1990 … Within three years, team claimed first division title in more than decade … Two years later, Chargers advanced to franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance (XXIX) … In all, Beathard’s teams advanced seven Super Bowls and won four … Born January 24, 1937 in Zanesville, Ohio.

Linebacker … 6-4, 241 … Jackson State … 1975-1984 Houston Oilers

10 seasons, 147 games … 1st round draft pick, sixth overall, by the Oilers in 1975 NFL Draft … Draft choice obtained in trade with Kansas City Chiefs that also included the acquisition of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Curley Culp … Held team record with 147 straight games played … Also started seven playoff games … Made instant impact on defense as a rookie and helped Houston to 10-4 record for first winning season in eight years … Earned Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors … Team leader that helped transform franchise highlighted by three straight playoff appearances, 1978-1980 … Helped Oilers to three consecutive 10-win seasons (10-6 in 1978, 11-5 in 1979, 11-5 in 1980) … Registered career-best 185 tackles (95 solo, 98 assisted) during 1978 season … Started at outside linebacker in back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances (1978-79) … Recorded nine tackles and one fumble recovery in 1978 AFC Championship Game … Spectacular pass rusher; recorded career-best 6.5 sacks in 1976 and 1980 … Career statistics include 13 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries … All-Pro five straight seasons, 1976-1980 … Selected to seven Pro Bowls … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 1970s … Born February 7, 1953 in Mobile, Alabama.

Safety … 5-11, 200 … Clemson … 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

16 seasons, 224 games … Drafted in second round (61st overall) by Philadelphia in 1996 draft … Named Eagles’ Defensive MVP five times … Helped Eagles to eight playoff appearances … Started in four NFC championship games, one Super Bowl … First-team All-Pro five seasons (2001, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2009) … Earned first of nine Pro Bowl nods after 1999 season … First player in NFL history to record a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in same game (vs. Houston Texans, Sept. 29, 2002) … Set Eagles record for most games played … Voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s … Intercepted pass in 15 straight seasons … Led Eagles in interceptions back-to-back seasons, 1997-98 … Recorded 37 career interceptions returned for 513 yards and 2 touchdowns … Recorded multiple interceptions in a season 11 times … Pick sixes included 64-yard return vs. Giants, 1997 and 67-yard score vs. Dolphins, 1999 … Averaged nearly 100 tackles per season throughout career … Registered 26 career sacks … Also had 49-yard fumble return for TD, 2001 … Recorded 3 sacks in final season with Broncos to help Denver to division title, 2011 … Born October 13, 1973 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Guard … 6-3, 245 … Idaho … 1958-1968 Green Bay Packers

11 seasons, 130 games … Fourth round pick (39th overall) by Packers in 1958 NFL Draft … Anchored offensive line of Lombardi-era Packers … Packers recorded winning records in all but his first and last season … Named All-NFL five times (1960, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967) … Selected to three Pro Bowls … Rebounded from broken ankle (1961) and intestinal infections (1964) that caused him to miss action … Handled team’s placekicking duties in 1962-63 and briefly in final season … Totaled 177 career points on 90 extra points and 29 field goals converted … Kicked record-tying three field goals and one PAT in 1962 NFL Championship Game win vs. Giants … Named to NFL’s 50th Anniversary Team, NFL All-Decade Team of 1960s and Super Bowl Silver Anniversary Team … Integral leader in Packers’ dominance during 1960s capped by victories in Super Bowls I and II … Started at right guard in six NFL championship games, five of which were won by Green Bay … Remembered for key block that made way for Bart Starr’s game-winning touchdown in the famous “Ice Bowl” – 1967 NFL Championship Game … Born January 23, 1936 in Jordan, Montana.

Linebacker … 6-1, 240 … Miami (FL) … 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens

17 seasons, 228 games … 1st round pick (26th overall) by expansion Ravens in 1996 NFL Draft … Hard-hitting linebacker and team leader on punishing defense … … Started at middle linebacker in four AFC championship games and two Super Bowls … Twice named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year (2000, 20003) … Earned Most Valuable Player honors in Ravens’ 34-7 victory over Giants in Super Bowl XXXV after recording three tackles, two assists and four passes defensed … Became just second player in league history to earn NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in same season … Tallied four tackles and three assists in Ravens’ 34-31 win over 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII … Led Ravens in tackles 14 seasons (1996-2001, 2003-04, 2006-2011) … Named All-Pro eight times … Voted to 12 Pro Bowls … Selected to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s … First player in NFL history with 40 sacks and 30 interceptions in a career … Recorded 41.5 career sacks … 31 interceptions returned for 503 yards and 3 TDs … Recovered a team record 20 fumbles … Amassed franchise record 2,643 career tackles Tallied 50 career take-aways (31 interceptions plus 19 opponents’ fumbles recovered) that ranks second among linebackers since 1970 merger … Born May 15, 1975 in Bartow, Florida.

Wide Receiver … 6-4, 210 … Marshall … 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers

14 seasons, 218 games … 1st round pick (21st overall) by Vikings in 1998 NFL Draft … Made instant impact at pro level with 69 catches for 1,313 yards and a league-leading 17 touchdowns in rookie season … Named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year … Eclipsed 100-catch mark in back-to-back seasons, 2002-03 … Recorded career-best 111 catches for 1,632 yards for Vikings in 2003 … Set NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions in his first season with Patriots, 2007 … Started in four conference championship games and two Super Bowls … Registered 10 or more TD catches in a season nine times … Led NFL in TD receptions five times (1998, 2000, 2003, 2007, and 2009) … Became second player to eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving 10 times … Career numbers include 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 TDs … Also scored touchdown on punt return; threw 2 TD passes and scored four two-point conversions … Earned All-Pro honors four times … Voted to six Pro Bowls … Selected to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s … Born February 13, 1977 in Rand, West Virginia.

Wide Receiver … 6-3, 224 … Tennessee-Chattanooga … 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

16 seasons, 219 games … Drafted in 3rd round of 1996 draft by San Francisco … Prolific receiver with great hands and ability for big plays … Career totals: 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch and 153 TDs … Yardage total ranks second all-time, touchdown reception total is third most in NFL history … Set then-record for catches in a single game with 20 against Bears, Dec. 17, 2000 … Had 60 or more catches in all but three seasons … Registered nine 1,000-yards seasons over 11-year span … Eight seasons with double-digit TD receptions … Led NFL in TD catches three times (16 in 2001, 13 in 2002 and 2006) … Remarkable three-year span (2000-02) during which he caught 290 passes for 4,163 yards and 42 TDs … Set career-high with 1,451 yards, 2000 and 100 catches, 2002 … Recorded 9 receptions for 122 yards in Eagles’ narrow Super Bowl XXXIX loss … Named All-Pro five times (2000-02, 2004, 2007) … All-NFC four times … Selected to six Pro Bowls … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s … Born December 7, 1973 in Alexander City, Alabama.

Linebacker … 6-4, 258 … New Mexico … 2000-2012 Chicago Bears

13 seasons, 182 games … Selected as 9th player overall in 1st round of 2000 NFL Draft by Bears … Named Defensive Rookie of the Year after registering a career-high 8 sacks and two interceptions … Named NFL’s Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year, 2005 after helping Bears lead NFL in fewest points allowed by posting 171 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks … Passionate team leader who helped Bears to win four division titles (2001, 2005-06, 2010) … Made four tackles and recorded two passes defensed in Bears’ 39-14 win in 2006 NFC Championship Game to earn berth in Super Bowl XLI … Registered outstanding performance in 2010 NFC Championship Game with nine tackles, one assist along with a sack and interception returned for 39 yards … Bears’ all-time leading tackler … Led Bears in tackles eight times … Career statistics include 41.5 sacks and 22 interceptions … Scored five career TDs (two interception returns, two fumble recoveries, and one TD reception) … All-Pro five times … Voted to eight Pro Bowls … Named to NFL All-Decade Team of 2000s … Born May 25, 1978 in Pasco, Washington.

SELECTION MEETING

The first order of business for the Selection Committee at today’s meeting was to discuss and debate the merits of the Senior Finalists, Brazile and Kramer. Both former players were required to receive at least an 80 percent positive vote to earn election. Next, the career of Beathard, this year’s Contributor Finalist, was reviewed. Like all other Finalists, the Contributor Finalist needed a minimum 80 percent positive vote to be elected.

The Selection Committee then presented and reviewed the 15 Modern-Era Finalists that included two cut downs in the process. The first cut of finalists was from 15 to 10. The five eliminated from consideration at that point were Isaac Bruce, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, John Lynch and Everson Walls. The final 10 finalists were reduced to five. Removed at that point were Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Steve Hutchinson, Ty Law and Kevin Mawae.

The five remaining finalists – Dawkins, Lewis, Moss, Owens and Urlacher – were then voted on individually and all five received the necessary 80 percent positive vote from the Selection Committee to be elected.

Beathard, Brazile, Dawkins, Kramer, Lewis, Moss, Owens and Urlacher will be formally enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. The Enshrinement Ceremony takes place at the spectacular Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-day celebration of the enshrinement of the newest Hall of Fame Class, is held each year in Canton.

The 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls kicks off with the annual Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 2. Other major events complementing the Enshrinement Ceremony and Hall of Fame Game are the nationally televised (NFL Network) Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner (Friday, Aug. 3) and the Enshrinees Roundtable (Sunday, Aug. 5). The festivities wrap up on Sunday night with the Concert for Legends.

More than 130 Gold Jackets (living Hall of Famers) return to the Hall of Fame each year to be a part of the Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. Nowhere else are fans able to see and interact with as many Hall of Famers in one place at one time as in Canton during the annual celebration.

The Hall of Fame Game, Enshrinement Ceremony and the Concert for Legends, will be held in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The venue is a major component of the $800 million Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, currently under construction on the Hall’s campus.

