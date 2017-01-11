Elderly Man Dies in Massillon Fire

MASSILLON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 11, 2017) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire in Massillon.

A neighbor heard an explosion and called 911 to report the fire at 508 Standish St. NW just before 11 AM .

The victim’s name is being withheld until family is notified. He is described as an elderly white man who lived there alone.

Assistant Fire Chief Pat Rhodes says it was apparent upon arrival the home was a total loss.

The home last sold for $70-thousand dollars in 2007, according to the county auditor’s website.