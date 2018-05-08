Election Day is Here!

Today is the May primary in Ohio and in 3 other states. Primary ballots will be cast in West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. The most closely-watched race is in West Virginia, where Republicans are selecting a candidate to take on Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in November’s midterm election. In the Buckeye State there is one statewide issue – Issue 1 – which offers a bipartisan way to set up voting districts.

Statewide, if you choose a Republican ballot, Mike DeWine opposes Mary Taylor in the well-publicized race for the nomination for governor; the Democratic ballot gives you 6 choices for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination… The only other contested statewide race is for Republican nomination for Treasurer, a race between Robert Sprague and Sandra O’Brien… Of course, there’s also the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s seat: there are five candidates there; Brown is the only Democrat; there will also be a Green Party candidate in November.

There are 20 different issues on the various ballots across Stark County… Only one of them is on EVERY ballot: that’s Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment that changes the way congressional districts are drawn in the state… The North Canton City, Alliance City, Perry Local and Tuslaw Local Schools have money issues for you to consider; North Canton and Tuslaw are looking for new money… And the city of Canton would like the income tax rate to increase from 2- to 2.5-percent; that’s Issue 13.

For the latest election results tonight we’ll have updates during the Cleveland Indians game and a livestream of results here at www.whbc.com Be sure to check back frequently.