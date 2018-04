Edmond Mack & Bill Smuckler – Canton City Council members were in studio during the Gary Rivers Show to talk in depth about the proposed city income tax.

The legislation i sending a proposed 0.5-percent income tax increase to the ballot. The move is an effort to invest in economic development and keep the city in a better financial position.

The measure would affect people who work in Canton and people who live in the city. However, only city residents will vote on the tax increase.