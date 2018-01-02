Electrical Issue Suspected in Perry Fire

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Nearly $200,000 damage was done to two homes in Perry Township from a fire on Friday.

The fire destroyed one home on Victoria Avenue NW, with flames spreading to the side of the neighboring house.

There’s no cause yet, but the township fire department is leaning toward an electrical issue in the basement of the destroyed home.

Two residents from the family were able to safely escape the flames, but the pet dog did perish in the fire.

There’s a GoFundMe account still collecting monies for the family.