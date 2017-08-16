Elvis STILL Rocks!

40 years ago today…when I was 15…I sat on my back patio listening to KDKA radio…my dad was swimming in our pool and we were laughing and having a great summer day together…..and I heard about the death of Elvis Presley. It came blaring out of the small transistor radio on the table. I was an Elvis-maniac! I sobbed and sobbed and sobbed. He was born the same day as my Dad. He was beautiful, charismatic and oh so talented. Can’t believe it’s been 40 years. Do you remember where you were when Elvis died?