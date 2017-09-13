En-Rich-Ment Organization Holding Several Fall Events

Founder Betty Smith joined Gary Rivers to talk about several events taking place in the community that will feature her En-Rich-Ment organization.

“Bangin” Drums 4 Music Education” will be held at Quaker Steak & Lube this Saturday. Also EN-RICH-MENT drumline and dancers will be performing during the grand opening of the En-Rich-Ment Gardent Stage on the Corner of 7th and Fulton Rd., NW, Canton this Sunday.

Betty Smith also invited listeners to join the organizatin at the Onesto Event Center on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 for their 5th anniversary celebration fundraiser.