Encarnacion to play for the Indians in ALDS Game 5

It was announced before Game 5 of the ALDS that DH- Edwin Encarnacion will play tonight for the Indians.

The Tribe’s regular season home run and rbi leader missed games 3 and 4 after spraining his ankle in the Wahoo Warriors 9-8, Game 2 win.

Encarnacion will DH in Game 5 and hit clean up. Here is the rest of Terry Francona’s batting order for the do or die Game 5:

1 Francisco Lindor (SS)

2 Jason Kipnis (CF)

3 Jose Ramirez (2B)

4 Edwin Encarnacion (DH)

5 Carlos Santana (1B)

6 Austin Jackson (LF)

7 Jay Bruce (RF)

8 Roberto Perez (C)

9 Giovanny Urshela (3B)

Starting Pitcher – Corey Kluber