Encarnacion to play for the Indians in ALDS Game 5

It was announced before Game 5 of the ALDS that DH- Edwin Encarnacion will play tonight for the Indians.
The Tribe’s regular season home run and rbi leader missed games 3 and 4 after spraining his ankle in the Wahoo Warriors 9-8, Game 2 win.
Encarnacion will DH in Game 5 and hit clean up. Here is the rest of Terry Francona’s batting order for the do or die Game 5:
1 Francisco Lindor (SS)
2 Jason Kipnis (CF)
3 Jose Ramirez (2B)
4 Edwin Encarnacion (DH)
5 Carlos Santana (1B)
6 Austin Jackson (LF)
7 Jay Bruce (RF)
8 Roberto Perez (C)
9 Giovanny Urshela (3B)
Starting Pitcher – Corey Kluber