Enjoy the Holidays!

All of us here at 1480 WHBC want to wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We hope you have simple joy and love in your heart. We appreciate you listening so much! Be sure to tune in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for our special program “An American Christmas” with Mannheim Steamroller. It’s a great addition to your holiday celebration — music, stories, and history of the day. Gary Rivers will be in for me next week and I will talk to you again in the New Year – 2018. Looking forward to another wonderful year living and working in this community! God Bless!