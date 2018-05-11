En-Rich-Ment Plans Summere Camps, Workshops and Events This Summer

Betty Smith, En-Rich-Ment founder, will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning to discuss that organizations rich variety of events this coming summer.

EN-RICH-MENT is a Canton, Ohio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2012 that provides music, education, training, instruments, art, dance, voice, drumline and agriculture classes free of charge to undeserved urban youth ages 5 through 18 years.

EN-RICH-MENT hosts many programs and events throughout the year. Visit our Events and Resource pages to see our upcoming events and register for our free music learning programs.