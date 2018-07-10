Entire Thai soccer team, coach freed from cave after daring rescue, Navy says

A dramatic three-day rescue of a Thai youth soccer team from a flooded cave came to end on Tuesday when the last boy and coach were plucked from the underground cavern more than two weeks after they were trapped inside, Navy officials said.

The Thai Navy SEALS said on Facebook that all 12 boys from the team and the coach are out of the cave, while four rescuers, a doctor and three Navy SEALS, remain inside.

Earlier in the day, local Thai media reports stated the 11th person emerged from the cave after two other people were rescued earlier in the day. The conditions of the three people are unclear. A helicopter left the cave site with an unknown amount of people inside, and is expected to land at a hospital.

Rescuers hope to complete their mission Tuesday after rescuing four boys on each of the previous two days.

