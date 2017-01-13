EPA Investigating Perry Spill

PERRY TWP., Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 13, 2017)  – The Ohio EPA will be testing the public water supply for a Perry Township mobile home park today: this after township police say a resident accidentally fired a gunshot into a tank containing Number 2 Home Heating Oil; about 75 gallons leaked into an area of standing flood waters.

There is a public well that serves that mobile home park a couple hundred yards from where leak occurred.
Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says the EPA was checking into whether any of the oil got into a nearby drain; the resident is not expected to be charged.

Related Content

200-Gallon Spill at Case Farms, Chemical Ends Up i...
Charges Leveled Against Former Sebring Water Opera...
Perry Home Destroyed in Fire
  • Comments

    Comments