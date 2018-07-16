Eric Smer from yStark with Ryan Humbert

Eric Smer from yStark joined Ryan Humbert in the studio. Listen to the interview with the link below:

They talked a little bit about how yStark was founded. Smer spoke about what it is that they wanted to see Stark County become for the future generations. yStark is part of the Canton Chamber of Commerce. Smer also talked about how they have a huge network of people with different talents and ideas and how they are sharing those new ideas. The big influence of the conversation was networking skills. Smer talked about the age range for yStark was, which maxes out at 40. Smer also told Humbert what the ideal candidate to be part of yStark would look like.

If you would like more information about today’s discussion here is the link: https://www.cantonchamber.org/ystark-young-professionals